TROY—A 20-year-old Troy man was arrested Monday for reportedly killing his aunt by “bludgeoning her to death” in their basement.

Police said the incident happened on Shoreline Street Monday afternoon and sent out a brief description of the man, saying he was likely on foot, before apprehending him a short time later.

Police said the man ran on foot and after placing several schools on lockdown and using K9 units to track him, police were able to arrest the man within half an hour, authorities said.

No information has been released about the victim except that she was the suspect’s aunt.

