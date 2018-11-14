Filed Under:Brown University, Christian Bernardi

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is the newest recruit to the Brown University men’s basketball team.

gettyimages 459658248 Brown University Recruits 7 Year Old Basketball Player

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Christian Berardi, of North Providence, officially signed his “letter of intent” with the Brown Bears on Tuesday. Berardi has an immune disease called eosinophilic esophagitis, and he met the team through the nonprofit organization Team Impact.

Berardi is welcome to attend all games and practices, and he went trick-or-treating with the players on Halloween.

gettyimages 459656158 Brown University Recruits 7 Year Old Basketball Player

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

His mother says all the doctor’s visits are a little less scary for Berardi now that he knows the team is cheering him on.

Berardi took a photo with the players and attended practice Tuesday as the Bears planned for their Friday game against the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

gettyimages 459658334 Brown University Recruits 7 Year Old Basketball Player

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He says UMass “better watch out.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s