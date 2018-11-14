  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buffalo Bills, Christopher Greyshock, drunk driving, Football Fan, new york jets, nfl

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a pro football fan charged with drunken driving after a crash told police he drank too much because his favorite team isn’t any good.

shutterstock 699950761 Football Fan Charged With DWI Blames Teams Performance

Wayne police say 57-year-old Christopher Greyshock, of West Milford, was charged after he rear-ended another vehicle about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The crash came about an hour after his team, the New York Jets, lost 41-10 to the Buffalo Bills.

gettyimages 1057314100 Football Fan Charged With DWI Blames Teams Performance

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Authorities say Greyshock told responding officers: “I drank too much because the Jets suck.”

Police say Greyshock had an open bottle of whiskey and suspected marijuana in his car. Besides the DWI count, he was also charged with assault by auto.

gettyimages 1066352208 Football Fan Charged With DWI Blames Teams Performance

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

A telephone number for Greyshock could not be located Wednesday. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s