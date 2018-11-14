LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (CBS Local) — A former Marine has been banned from Walt Disney World theme parks after he rode the Splash Mountain roller coaster while holding up a “Trump 2020” banner.

Dion Cini posted a photo on his Facebook page last Wednesday showing him on the ride with the sign. The image included a yellow “Trespassed” note from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Trespassed from all of Walt Disney World properties to include, but not limited to, Theme Parks, Water Parks, Resorts and Disney Springs,” the order reads.

Cini was banned from Disney property in 2017 after he was pictured waving a Trump 2020 banner over the park’s Main Street Train Station. But Disney management eventually lifted the ban.

Disney rules state that visitors are not allowed to stage “unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd.” Cini says his latest actions didn’t violate the policy and that he was unfairly ejected from the park.

“The second time, I just held up a small sign…and I did not incite a crowd,” Cini told The New York Post. “So I actually proved my own theory. That they kicked me out ’cause of the context of the sign and not the policy.”

But Disney claims that they would have banned Cini even if he held a sign in support of other politicians or causes.

“Walt Disney World welcomes all Guests to enjoy our parks,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “However, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners is not permitted on the premises.”