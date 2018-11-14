  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Detroit Pistons, Luke Kennard, NBA

The Detroit Pistons say injured guard Luke Kennard will continue his rehab for two more weeks while working his way back toward basketball activity.

The Pistons updated Kennard’s status Tuesday. He injured his right shoulder in an Oct. 25 game against Cleveland.

Bernard Condevaux, the team’s medical director, said Kennard was recently re-examined by team doctors, and the medical staff is pleased with how the shoulder has responded to treatment.

gettyimages 899953474 Pistons Say Kennard To Continue Rehab For 2 More Weeks

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 30: Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs defends against Luke Kennard #5 of the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on December 30, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Pistons defeated the Spurs 93-79. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Pistons took Kennard in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Duke. He averaged 7.6 points per game as a rookie.

Detroit plays at Toronto on Wednesday night.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

