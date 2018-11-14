The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in helping to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a sexual assault at a popular metro Detroit nightclub.

On Aug. 18, 2018, at 3:08am, Deputies responded to a call for service at Beaumont Hospital – Royal Oak, for a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the City of Pontiac. The victim said the assault took place at the nightclub, Elektricity, located at 15 S. Saginaw Street in Downtown Pontiac, police said.

While there, a subject she only knew as ‘Mike’ made sexual advances toward her in a secluded area of the nightclub. After telling the subject ‘no’ several times, the victim was pinned up against the wall by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim had met the suspect the evening of the assault and had no prior contact with him.

The victim, a 19-year-old resident of West Bloomfield Township, left the nightclub and immediately reported the assault to her family and was taken to the hospital to seek treatment, police said.

Detectives responded to the hospital and the victim was referred to Haven’s START program for a forensic examination. The forensic examination kit is currently being tested at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory for potential DNA.

