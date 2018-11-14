The holiday season is getting underway and there’s plenty to do throughout the remainder of the year. Here’s a list of six shows coming to Detroit to help you get into the spirit.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Tis the season to celebrate as A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage brings holiday cheer to the Fox Theatre on Saturday, December 15. The classic story will host two performances at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. as part of the Fox Theatre 2018-19 Theatre Series. Click here for more info.

John Legend, A Legendary Christmas: John Legend has released his holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, and is helping to ring in the holidays with a very special and intimate live show. Click here for more info.

Elf, The Broadway Musical: Based on the 2003 hit, Elf is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Click here for more info.

Twas A Girls Night Before Christmas: From the producers of the box office smash Girls Night: The Musical comes the must see holiday show, Twas A Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical. The Christmas sequel will play at the City Theatre from Thursday, December 13 through Sunday, December 16. Click here for more info.

A Christmas Story, the Musical: From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage at the Fox Theatre as part of the Fox Theatre Series. Click here for more info.

The Nutcracker: Create everlasting memories for you and yours with the magical return of The Nutcracker. Sparkling snow, charming characters, and wonderful surprises come to life as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince travel through the luminous Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy! Click here for more info.