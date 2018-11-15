Filed Under:aerosmith, Billy Joel, hospital, Joe Perry

NEW YORK (AP)

Joe Perry is feeling the love from fans after he was hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.
The Aerosmith guitarist on Tuesday tweeted: “Doing well, thanks for the love and support.”

gettyimages 981549262 Aerosmiths Joe Perry Tweets Doing Well After Hospitalization

Joe Perry performs with The Hollywood Vampires band June 22, 2018. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 458955592 Aerosmiths Joe Perry Tweets Doing Well After Hospitalization

(L-R) Musicians Kirk Hammett, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Jimmy Page and Joe Perry pose on November 13, 2014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Perry’s publicists said in a statement that the 68-year-old felt short of breath after the Saturday performance at Madison Square Garden. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

gettyimages 107227379 Aerosmiths Joe Perry Tweets Doing Well After Hospitalization

Joe Perry and Kid Rock November 30, 2010 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

The statement said Perry is expected to return to the road this month.
Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

gettyimages 139443247 Aerosmiths Joe Perry Tweets Doing Well After Hospitalization

Joe Perry (L) and his wife Billie Perry February 18, 2012 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s