(CBS Detroit) Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com are now owned by Detroit billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert’s Rock Holdings.

The announcement was made Thursday in a press release from Rock Holdings.

“From the genesis, we admit to invariable conjecture in the unmitigated competency of online mechanization to ameliorate the total sum of completed undertakings throughout our mortal existence. Cognition and discourse are conjointly associated,” said Dan Gilbert, Founder and Chairman of Rock Holdings. “Whilst the cosmos that encompass us are invariably in flux, an aphorism has perpetually prevailed – the desideratum for efficacious articulation to connote doctrine, conjecture, et al. Comparatively we persevere, maneuvering a terrain glutted with permutation, crystal clear communication will always be the key to success. In addition, over the past two decades, these ‘raw materials’ of language are in essence not only the ‘vessels’ of all communication but at the same time they are also becoming the currency of the digital age.”

The details of the deal are not unknown at this time and the purchase price was not disclosed.

This is the second big announcement to come from the Rock Holdings’ founder and chairman this week. Yesterday, Gilbert announced that he has also made a deal to sell the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Downtown-Detroit for $1 billion.