LOS ANGELES (AP)

Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.
A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Tuesday. No further details were immediately available.

Kim Porter on February 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Kim Porter on February 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Diddy and Porter, a former model, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.
Their children are a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Combs also has three other children with other women.

(L-R) D'Lila Star Combs, Kim Porter and Jessie James Combs

(L-R) D’Lila Star Combs, Kim Porter and Jessie James Combs (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Quincy Brown appears on the Fox series “Star.”

gettyimages 1061595676 Diddys Former Girlfriend and Mother To 3 of His Children Dies

(L-R) Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean “Diddy” Combs,
D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs attend “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

