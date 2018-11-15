(AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula has released a list naming 10 priests accused of sexual misconduct dating back to 1971.

The list was recently made public on the website of the Diocese of Gaylord . Eight of the priests have died while the other two have been removed from public ministry.

The diocese says the most recent credible incident of sexual abuse of a minor involving clergy in the Diocese of Gaylord is alleged to have occurred three decades ago.

The release of the list comes amid a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests being led by the Michigan attorney general’s office.

The Diocese of Gaylord includes the 21 most northern counties of the Lower Peninsula. The area includes 75 parishes and nearly 54,000 Catholics.

