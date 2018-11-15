(AP) — Michigan’s unemployment rate fell by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent in October.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show Michigan’s jobless rate was two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 3.7 percent last month and eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the state’s October 2017 rate of 4.7 percent.

The agency says the state’s labor force was flat, with total employment in Michigan rising by about 2,000 in October and the number of unemployed declining by about 2,000.

Gov. Rick Snyder notes that the last time Michigan’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent was October 2000. He says in a statement, however, that “this is no time to stand still or become complacent.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.