DETROIT — The 15th annual Detroit Tree Lighting is set for Friday, Nov. 16 at Campus Martius Park and Beacon Park. The tree lighting will take place around 7:45 p.m. but the event starts at 5 p.m.

Headlining the show at Campus Martius Park is 12-time GRAMMY award-winning, gospel artist and Detroit native CeCe Winans. Taking center ice are U.S. Olympic figure skating duo Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani.

Visitors can also enjoy the jazzy sounds of Ben Sharkey and The Woodward Horns plus performances by an assortment award-winning of local choirs and skating groups like the Avondale Choir and The Dearborn Crystallites.

The evening will also mark the opening of the Cadillac Square Lodge and Markets, carriage rides and Detroit’s ice skating rink.

Over at Beacon Park in downtown Detroit, guests can enjoy a live stream of the tree lighting plus live performance by Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers and Nadir Omowale inside the heated Winter Lodge tent.

