LOS ANGELES Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.

A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Tuesday. No further details were immediately available.

Diddy and Porter, a former model, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Their children are a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Combs also has three other children with other women.

Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Quincy Brown appears on the Fox series “Star.”

Several, celebrities who were close to the family took to social media to share their condolences.

My heart just aches so much 4 her children😥😞She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time😞🙏🏾 #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH

& KIND HEART🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3FjrzWuBjr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

The times spent with you and your family over the years will be treasured. Rest in power Kim Porter. My condolences to the Combs and Porter families. pic.twitter.com/rsc7bqyOYS — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 16, 2018

🙏🏽 RIP #KimPorter. This is truly sad and unreal ❤️ https://t.co/dzvH0TZSbz — Ciara (@ciara) November 16, 2018

Beyond her modeling career, Porter made several film and television appearances over the years, including roles in “The Brothers” and the TV series “Wicked Wicked Game.”

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.