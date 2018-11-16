Filed Under:2018, Ford recall

Ford issued four separate recalls for different issues on Friday morning covering about 40,000 vehicles.

Here’s a look at what’s being recalled:

Select 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles with 2.3-liter or 3.5-liter GTDI engines for a misassembled fuel pressure sensor

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 160 select 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles with 2.3-liter or 3.5-liter GTDI engines for a misassembled fuel pressure sensor that may result in a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire. Dealers will replace the vehicle’s fuel line assembly at no cost to customers.

Select 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles for transmission casings

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately four 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles in the United States for a transmission casing that may be missing material around the casting where the park pawl engages the transmission. This could cause a vehicle to move while in park, increasing the risk of injury. Dealers will inspect and replace transmission casing, as necessary, at no cost to customers.

