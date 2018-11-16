(AP) — The former leader of a Detroit suburb has been sentenced to two years in prison for taking $30,000 in bribes from a trash hauler.

Michael Lovelock was supervisor of Chesterfield Township, the highest-ranking official in a growing community of more than 40,000 residents. He lost a 2016 election, a week before he was arrested in an investigation of corruption in Macomb County.

Lovelock admits he took bribes from Charles Rizzo in exchange for favorable treatment from Chesterfield Township. He turned to his family in court Thursday and apologized.

Defense attorney Jerome Sabotta says Lovelock had a gambling problem and “sold his soul as an elected official.”

Federal Judge Robert Cleland told Lovelock that he cheated the public, which expected “good government.”

