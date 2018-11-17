Filed Under:Comeback Kids, Dylan Larkin, Luke Glendening, Michael Rasmussen
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his game winning goal against the New Jersey Devils at 4:09 of overtime as Taylor Hall #9 looks on at the Prudential Center on November 17, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha. It was Detroit’s fifth victory in its last six games.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his goal at 18:26 of the second period against Keith Kinkaid #1 of the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on November 17, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.
New Jersey had won two in a row. Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Blake Coleman #20 of the New Jersey Devils looks to capitalize on a loose puck against Jonathan Bernier #45 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at the Prudential Center on November 17, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS Detroit

