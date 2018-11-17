Filed Under:Indiana Hoosiers, Jake Moody, Karan Higdon, Michigan Wolverines football, Shea Patterson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Karan Higdon ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter and Jake Moody set a school record with six field goals, helping No. 4 Michigan beat Indiana 31-20 Saturday.

The Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) looked sluggish and it may have had something to do with them looking ahead to next week’s game at No. 9 Ohio State, where they need a win to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time.

The Hoosiers (5-6, 2-6) were competitive against Michigan as they have been lately, losing in overtime twice in the previous three meetings, but came up short again.

Indiana led 17-15 at halftime and finished with more yards (385) than anyone has had against Michigan’s top-ranked defense this season. The Hoosiers also forced Michigan’s offense to stall in the red zone and settle for field goals.

Michigan’s Shea Patterson was 16 of 28 for 250 yards with one touchdown, a 41-yard throw to Nick Eubanks in the second quarter. He threw his first interception in more than a month and had nine carries for 68 yards.

Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey was 16 of 35 for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception and he also ran for 51 yards. Stevie Scott had 30 carries for 139 yards, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark, scored a touchdown and lost a fumble for the Hoosiers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: After a strong performance against a team that has been winning big, the Hoosiers should feel better about their chances of beating Purdue to become bowl eligible.

Michigan: Injuries may be a factor against the rival Buckeyes. Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich left the game midway through the third quarter after appearing to hurt his left shoulder and other teammates were banged up in a physical game.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Host the rival Boilermakers, needing a win to earn a spot in the postseason.

Michigan: Plays at Ohio State, hoping to win for the second time in 15 meetings.

