  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMCBS Morning News
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) – A $5 million gift from a suburban Detroit couple will help create a new heart center at Beaumont Hospital.

The money from Orchard Lake residents Max and Debra Ernst will go to the $9 million Max and Debra Ernst Heart Center at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. Max Ernst is a former Arbor Drugs executive. The center will be dedicated to consolidating cardiac care, particularly for patients with heart.

The gift brings the couple’s total giving to support heart and vascular care at Beaumont to $8 million. They earlier gave $3 million to open the Ernst Cardiovascular Center in Memory of Ellen Ernst.

The new Heart Center will be located adjacent to the hospital’s East Tower entrance near the Ernst Cardiovascular Center. It’s scheduled to open in the fall 2019.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s