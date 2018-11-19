  • CBS 62 Live Video

Devin Bush, University of Michigan Football
Josh Allen of Kentucky and Devin Bush of Michigan are among the five finalists for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s best linebacker.
gettyimages 1038193700 Allen, Bush, White Among 5 Linebackers Up For Butkus Award

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The other finalists announced Monday were Tre Lamar of Clemson, Dylan Moses of Alabama and Devin White of LSU. The winner will be announced Dec. 6.
gettyimages 870346622 Allen, Bush, White Among 5 Linebackers Up For Butkus Award

(Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Allen and Bush were also last week named finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy that goes to the country’s best defensive player. Allen leads the Southeastern Conference and is third in the country with 13 sacks.
gettyimages 1026042216 Allen, Bush, White Among 5 Linebackers Up For Butkus Award

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bush is the leading tackler on the nation’s No. 1 defense. Moses is the top tackler for No. 1 Alabama. White is fifth in the SEC in tackles with 98 and Lamar an interception, two sacks and 60 tackles for Clemson.
