DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to four years and four months in federal prison for possessing and attempting to sell four live hand grenades.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says 29-year-old Byron Ross appeared Friday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to unregistered possession of a destructive device.

Ross was arrested in December 2017 after showing the grenades in his home to a confidential FBI source. Court documents show the negotiated price for each grenade was $150.

FBI investigators later determined the grenades were fully functional and contained a black powder explosive.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Monday in a release that hand grenades “are military weapons used to wound, main, and kill on the battlefield” and have no place on city streets.

