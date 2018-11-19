  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, DTE, motown, museum

DETROIT (AP) — The Motown Museum’s expansion plans are getting a $500,000 boost.

The grant from the DTE Energy Foundation was announced Monday by Robin Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the museum . The money will help support the development of an education and community engagement space at the museum for young artists that also will house the museum’s summer camp programs.

The $50 million expansion will be built around the existing museum, which includes the original studio and famed “Hitsville U.S.A.” sign.

The museum is located where company founder Berry Gordy — a former auto plant worker — launched his music empire. The label started in 1959 and scores of stars and hits were created before Motown relocated to California in 1972. The label marks its 60th anniversary early next year.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s