  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMCBS Morning News
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (AP) – The Kresge Foundation has given $50,000 to a $500,000 fundraising campaign in support of the Detroit Repertory Theatre’s operations.

Theater officials hope to complete the fundraising campaign over the next three years as Bruce Millan prepares to step down after 61 years as artistic director. The 194-seat theater is in a west side neighborhood.

Marketing and Development Director Leah Smith says the fundraising “is intended to stabilize finances over the next three years and ramp up staffing to sustain the theater well into the future.”

The fundraising campaign would expand staffing to seven paid positions.

Smith is in training to take over the artistic director position. She says Millan will step down “once the funds come in to replace key staff.”

The Troy-based Kresge Foundation is a private, national foundation.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s