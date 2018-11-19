A dumpster dive paid off in a big way for a Bay County man who won half of a $9.64 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, was one of two winners of the Lotto 47 jackpot on Oct. 10. He matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn: 05-12-24-31-35-42. Each winner won $4.82 million. The player bought his winning ticket at B&D Mini Mart, located at 32 West Munger Road in Munger.

“I have been playing the same numbers on Lotto 47 for more than two years,” said the player. “I always use the same playslip to buy my tickets. In fact, a few months ago I accidentally threw it away and had to climb in a dumpster to get it back. I am so lucky that I found it!

“The morning after the drawing, I was out for a walk and checked the numbers on my phone. As soon as I saw they matched, I started shaking and haven’t stopped since.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for me. An injury caused me to go on disability and I haven’t been able to find any work. Winning this prize has turned my life around in an instant. It means I can finally get some medical procedures that I couldn’t have afforded before. This will undoubtedly improve my quality of life.”

