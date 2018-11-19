Royal Oak has banned recreational marijuana businesses from the city for now but city leaders reportedly plan to get input from residents to consider such businesses in the future.

Michigan voters approved marijuana for recreational use in the Nov. 6 election, but each city gets to decide on if they will allow businesses within their community.

Cities around Michigan are currently weighing in on the marijuana business. Dearborn’s city council has taken up the issue and will vote on whether they want to opt out of proposal 1 Dec. 4.

Royal Oak now joins several other municipalities which have voted against letting the industry in, including Pinckney and Niles.

St. Joseph is also considering an opt-out, the Associated Press reported.

Click here to continue.