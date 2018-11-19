BATH TOWNSHIP – A second Michigan hunter has been shot and killed this firearm season, according to reports. This time, authorities need the public’s help putting the pieces together.

Officials reported that a 67-year-old man from Lansing was shot and killed while hunting deer. According to the Bath Township Police Department, the man was pronounced dead in the 8500 block of Clark Road after he was found at about 10 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was wearing bright orange hunting clothing while deer hunting on public property when he was shot, the report said. The victim has not been identified.

Click here to continue.