DETROIT (AP) – The Great Lakes Water Authority is starting a nearly 4-year apprenticeship to train maintenance technicians.

It hopes to hire up to 20 workers who make it through the program. Classes are scheduled to start in January.

On-the-job training and education will be provided. Apprentices completing the program will receive guaranteed employment within the water system in an area where they received training.

#GLWA is expanding its apprenticeship program to include a new track for maintenance technicians. Details: https://t.co/iOtcdKBO7K pic.twitter.com/U5JGOL8aa1 — Great Lakes Water MI (@glwatermi) November 16, 2018

The authority says it’s committed to launching a new U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeship program each year until the system’s remaining needs are met to ensure a trained and sustainable workforce. Last year, a 3-year apprenticeship was started to train workers for jobs as electrical instrumentation control technicians.

The authority provides water and wastewater services to 127 communities in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.