NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Christmas is just a few weeks away, so what do kids want to find under the tree this year?

CBS New York’s Laura Podesta got a look at this year’s hottest holiday toys.

The magic of the holiday season is already hitting toy stores across the country, with some items guaranteed to be the most wished for toys this year.

A golden snitch from “Harry Potter” is expected to literally fly of the shelves.

So is the toilet paper blaster. Just add water, load, and it shoots spit balls more than 30 feet.

“We review toys every day. We eat, live, breathe toys,” Laurie Schacht, the chief toy officer at Toy Insider said.

Schacht tells CBS2 that kids really want a toy with an element of surprise.

“Hatchimals” were a big hit the past couple of years. This year, the “Boxy Girls” come with four packages. You have to unbox them to find out what’s inside.

“Scruff-a-luvs” toys start out small, but once you put it in water, wash it, and dry, they magically turn into a kitty, bunny rabbit, or dog.

“Rescue Runts” are also expected to be in high demand. Each pup starts out looking worse for wear.

“You’ve got a broken leg, fleas,” Podesta noted

“He’s got tears in his eyes,” Schacht added.

But with a little love and care, kids can transform them into soft and cuddly plush pets.

Classic toys like Legos as well as retro video games are also on wish lists.

Schact says parents need to move fast because many of these toys will sell out quickly.