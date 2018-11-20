Looking for something to do this week? From a pre-Thanksgiving event to salsa dancing, here’s a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Twas The Night Before Thanksgiving Party



Start celebrating Thanksgiving early at MIX Bricktown this Wednesday. DJ Lynda Carter will provide the music. Stop by for the day party, starting at 4 p.m., or the night party, beginning at 9 p.m. A complimentary buffet will be available earlier in the evening and a complimentary Ciroc will be provided later.

When: Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 21-Nov. 22, Day Party 4–9 p.m.; Night Party 9 p.m.–2 a.m

Where: Mix, 641 Beaubien St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

America’s Thanksgiving Parade Viewing & Detroit Lions Pre-Party

Get warm and comfy to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade® along Woodward by grabbing a spot at the District Market Detroit. Breakfast and drinks will be available such as cocktails, mixed drinks and beer. There will also be a build-your-own bloody mary bar.

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: District Market Detroit, 2645 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dear Fall Day Party

Party for a cause at Exodos Rooftop in Greektown this weekend. The venue will donate a portion of its proceeds from the event to Children’s Hospital of Michigan DMC and also adopt a family for the holiday season.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Exodos Rooftop, 529 Monroe Ave.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Seventh Annual Upper Lip Hair Affair

The Upper Lip Hair Affair invites bearded and mustached men for an evening of entertainment to support individuals affected by men’s health issues in Southeast Michigan. Local musicians and artists will be at the event, there will be a prize 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and the annual “Grande Stache Competition” for the best mustache. Donations are encouraged.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Belle Isle Casino, 1 Casino Way

Admission: $50 (pre-sale general admission); $60 (at the door of the event)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Salsa at the Garden II



Slip on a pair of dancing shoes for an evening of salsa dancing with Armando Vega and Hector Montijo. The night will begin with free salsa classes with Tonia Deliz from Deliz Dance and live music will follow. Tequila Cabresto will provide tequila tastings and drink specials. Guests are asked not to dress in jeans, tennis shoes, T-shirts, hats, shorts and flip-flops.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $10-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.