Detroit’s Black McDonald’s Operators Association (BMOA) have once again teamed up with food rescue organization Forgotten Harvest to make the holiday brighter for families around Detroit.

On Monday, Nov. 19, representatives from Forgotten Harvest and dozens of local non-profit agencies came out to the McDonald’s restaurant at 1321 W. 8 Mile Road to pick up turkeys, which they will then distribute around the area in time for the holiday.

“The Detroit BMOA is committed to giving back to our community and we are once again happy to be able to make the holiday a little better for many of our neighbors,” said Savarior Moss-Service, BMOA President. “We hope our effort helps make sure that every family in Detroit is able to enjoy a feast this week and celebrate with their families and friends.”

