CHICAGO (AP) — Parents of players on a Chicago high school football team have filed a lawsuit, claiming a parent of an opposing player wore a referee uniform and influenced the outcome of the game.

The Simeon Alumni Association and parents of Simeon Career Academy players filed the lawsuit last week against the Illinois High School Association. Simeon lost a Class 7A quarterfinal game, 34-27, to Nazareth Academy, a high school in La Grange Park.

The lawsuit says a parent of a Nazareth player wore a referee uniform and influenced calls that were made by the officiating crew at the Nov. 10 game. Attorney Shay Allen says a complaint was also filed with the Illinois High School Association.

IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha declined to comment.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS Detroit

