gettyimages 959615858 The Rolling Stones Plan 13 U.S. Concert Dates Next Year

The Rolling Stones perform live on stage on the opening night of the european leg of their No Filter touron May 17, 2018 in Dublin. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP)

The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United States next year.
The band says it’s adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20.
For the past few years the legendary band has mostly played in Europe. Lead singer Mick Jagger says in a statement: “It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States.”
Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.
The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of “Blue & Lonesome,” which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.

gettyimages 981546434 The Rolling Stones Plan 13 U.S. Concert Dates Next Year

(L-R) Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards perform during a concert at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on June 22, 2018. (TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

