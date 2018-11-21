DETROIT (CBS) It’s the day that officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. However, everyone isn’t a fan of the mayhem and chaos that Black Friday can bring.

Over the years with the increase in online shopping, many stores have decided to forgo opening on Thanksgiving or early at all so that workers can spend the day with their families if they wish.

If Black Friday isn’t your thing here are some alternatives and ideas for how you can enjoy the holiday weekend in the Detroit area.

Go to the movies

Visit your neighborhood library

Visit a museum

Volunteer for the season

Elf the Musical: Elf is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. The Broadway musical runs from Tuesday, November 20 through Sunday, November 25 as part of the Fox Theater Series. Click here for more info.

The Nutracker: Create everlasting memories for you and yours with the magical return of The Nutcracker. Sparkling snow, charming characters, and wonderful surprises come to life as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince travel through the luminous Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy! Click here for more info.

Cheers For Children: Leaders For Kids, in affiliation with Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, is hosting its Seventh Annual Cheers for Children. Saturday, November 24, 2018 (Thanksgiving Weekend) from 8:00pm – 1:00am at the Waterview Loft at Port Detroit. Click here for more info.

