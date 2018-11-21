  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Don Carey, nfl

The Detroit Lions have signed free agent safety Don Carey and waived defensive end Eric Lee.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have released cornerback Horace Richardson from the practice squad.

gettyimages 502622950 Carey Returns To Lions; Detroit Waives Lee

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 27: Don Carey #26 and Isa Abdul-Quddus #42 of the Detroit Lions celebrate getting a first down on a fake punt in the first quarter while playing the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field on December 27, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carey played in 84 games for the Lions from 2011-17. He signed with Jacksonville as a free agent this past offseason but has not played in a regular-season game this year for the Jaguars or anyone else.

Detroit hosts Chicago on Thursday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s