(CBS Local)– Looking to spice up your Thanksgiving table?

Reynolds Kitchens, the company known for it’s baking-related products, has put out a recipe for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-encrusted turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.

Flamin Hot Cheetos turkey. Courtesy: Reynolds Kitchen

The “Flavor-Blasted” turkey recipe calls for “hot puffed cheese sticks” that are blitzed in a food processor before they are placed on top of the turkey basted with butter.

The company also features a ranch-flavored (Ranch Doritos) and onion-flavored (Funyuns) turkey recipe.

Find the recipes on Reynolds Kitchen’s website. 