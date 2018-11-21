  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Cass Community Social Services, Central City, Chris Perry, Michigan Matters, Rev. Faith Fowler, Ryan Lepper, United Way for Southeastern Michigan

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Central City Integrated Health’s CEO Ryan Lepper talked about creating new housing opportunities for the city’s most vulnerable residents with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.

ryan lepper Michigan Matters: Organizations Helping This Holiday Season

Ryan Lepper, CEO of Central City Integrated Health, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Lepper also discussed the organization’s history of providing evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatment and services. He highlighted Giving Tuesday and CCIH’s holiday giving campaign – A Home for the Holidays. Funds raised will provide furniture, appliances and more for residents of its soon-to-be-completed housing development, Saint Rita Apartments.

To support Central City’s A Home for the Holidays giving campaign visit CentralCityHealth.com.

faith fowler Michigan Matters: Organizations Helping This Holiday Season

Rev. Faith Fowler, Executive Director of Cass Community Social Services, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Also appearing with Cain was Rev. Faith Fowler, Executive Director, Cass Community Social Services, which is a catalyst for helping Detroiters by proving shelter, food, education and more.

chris perry Michigan Matters: Organizations Helping This Holiday Season

Chris Perry, Chief Development and Marketing Officer for United Way for Southeastern Michigan, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

And Chris Perry, Chief Development and Marketing Officer, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, which helps many thousands across Metro Detroit each year, appeared to talk about their annual fundraising efforts.

