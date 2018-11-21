Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Central City Integrated Health’s CEO Ryan Lepper talked about creating new housing opportunities for the city’s most vulnerable residents with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.

Lepper also discussed the organization’s history of providing evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatment and services. He highlighted Giving Tuesday and CCIH’s holiday giving campaign – A Home for the Holidays. Funds raised will provide furniture, appliances and more for residents of its soon-to-be-completed housing development, Saint Rita Apartments.

To support Central City’s A Home for the Holidays giving campaign visit CentralCityHealth.com.

Also appearing with Cain was Rev. Faith Fowler, Executive Director, Cass Community Social Services, which is a catalyst for helping Detroiters by proving shelter, food, education and more.

And Chris Perry, Chief Development and Marketing Officer, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, which helps many thousands across Metro Detroit each year, appeared to talk about their annual fundraising efforts.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62