detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Redevelopment proposals are being sought for two residential projects near Detroit’s east riverfront.

The city says the projects include renovation of 10 existing duplexes in the Islandview neighborhood and construction of up to 45 new houses on vacant land.

It is part of a larger housing strategy to create more affordable options in the area and to preserve and renovate dozens of vacant city and Detroit Land Bank Authority-owned properties.

The city says the housing strategy stems from a recently completed neighborhood framework plan in the Islandview, West Village, Indian Village and East Village neighborhoods. The plan will guide investments from a city fund established to invest in neighborhoods and support housing, parks, streetscapes and commercial corridors.

