Oklahoma Sooners @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Friday, November 23, 2018, 8:00 ET

WEST VIRGINIA +1.5

West Virginia might be down, but it’s not out. Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier still has plenty to play for in his final year, and can still cap it off with the program’s first Big 12 title. Against a defense as porous as Oklahoma, he’ll lead his team to a berth in the Big 12 Championship and bring them one step closer to to a title. In a game like this, it comes down to one simple question — which defense do you trust more in the red zone? West Virginia is next-to-last in the Big 12 in opponent red zone touchdown percentage at 64.71 percent, but Oklahoma is last at 86.49 percent.

SportsLine Expert: Barrett Sallee (11-7 in last 18 CFB picks)

Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, November 24, 2018, 12:00 ET

OHIO STATE +4

Michigan has crushed the competition, but lately it’s been getting a little too much credit from oddsmakers, unable to cover its last two games. Ohio State has been a bigger disappointment ATS, covering just once in its last seven games. But the Buckeyes are at home, and have too much talent to be spotted this many points. My projection model likes the Buckeyes to beat the Wolverines for the 14th time in 15 years, but the spread is a good one. Take the points.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (10-8-1 in last 19 CFB ATS picks)

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys

Thursday, November 22, 2018, 4:30 ET

WASHINGTON +7.5

The public has overreacted to the injury to Washington QB Alex Smith. The switch to Colt McCoy should not have triggered a line movement of three points. The Redskins were confident enough in the veteran, a former starter, to have penciled him in last season had Kirk Cousins departed then. His stats as a Skins’ backup are starter-worthy. The Dallas mystique on Turkey Day has faded; the Cowboys are 3-5 straight-up in the 2010s. Washington has covered in five of the last six outings overall and nine of the past 11 in Dallas.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (42-23-1 in last 66 NFL ATS picks)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, November 25, 2018, 4:25 ET

PITTSBURGH -3

James Conner didn’t do much last week, but I think he’ll play better against Denver. Big Ben will have a big game too. Pittsburgh has 37 sacks, and the Steelers will put pressure on Case Keenum. The Broncos’ win over the Chargers should come with an asterisk — they were down 12 and LA was driving until Philip Rivers threw maybe as bad an interception as you’ll ever see. That turned the whole game around. Lay the points with Pittsburgh.

SportsLine Expert: Hank Goldberg (3-1 in last 4 PIT ATS picks)

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, November 25, 2018, 8:20 ET

MINNESOTA -3.5

Green Bay is winless on the road. The Vikings’ defense shut down the Bears in the second half, and Minnesota could have won the game if Kirk Cousins hadn’t blown it. The Packers’ defense is really bad and won’t put Cousins under duress. Lay the points.

SportsLine Expert: Hank Goldberg (3-1 in last 4 GB ATS picks)

