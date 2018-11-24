Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there’s a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 5063 Trumbull Ave. in Woodbridge, the fresh addition is called Bikes & Coffee.

Opened since Oct. 26, the shop provides full service repairs to all types of bicycles and a cup of coffee. In 2015, Bikes & Coffee began with doing popups around Michigan by filling up tires on bicycles while offering coffee. Now, with its shop location, guests will find Hyperion Coffee, espresso, tea, bagels from Detroit’s Institute of Bagels and can seek repairs for any bicycle.

Bikes & Coffee has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Alexander P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 7, wrote, “It’s a really nice shop, tucked in the cozy Woodbridge neighborhood. With an emphasis on hosting and sharing both coffee knowledge and cycling tips, this shop is an excellent resource for all that enjoy well-crafted coffee.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bikes & Coffee is open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.

