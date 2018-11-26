  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alabama, AP Top 24, big ten, Georgia, Michigan, notre dame, ohio state, Oklahoma

Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan.

gettyimages 10648971962 AP Top 25: Ohio State Up To No. 6 After Stomping Michigan

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is congratulated by fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8 on Sunday, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season. Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.

gettyimages 1064878498 AP Top 25: Ohio State Up To No. 6 After Stomping Michigan

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 24: Elijah Holyfield #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.

Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are tied for No. 12.

POLL POINTS

gettyimages 1064959204 AP Top 25: Ohio State Up To No. 6 After Stomping Michigan

TUSCALOOSA, AL – NOVEMBER 24: Saivion Smith #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after breaking up a pass against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 for 14 straight weeks. The Crimson Tide are the first team to have three seasons of 14 straights weeks at No. 1, starting from the preseason. The Tide also accomplished the feat in 2016, when it went 15 polls at No. 1 before losing the College Football Playoff championship game to Clemson, and in 2012, when it lost to Auburn on the Kick Six during the final weekend of the regular season.

Southern California is the only other school to go 14 straight weeks in a season at No. 1, doing it in 2004 and 2005. The Trojans won the national championship, becoming just the second wire-to-wire AP No. 1, and lost the BCS championship game to Texas to end the 2005 season.

IN

gettyimages 1059776528 AP Top 25: Ohio State Up To No. 6 After Stomping Michigan

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

No. 22 Texas A&M moved back into the ranking after beating LSU 74-72 in a game that tied the FBS record with seven overtimes and broke the record for total points.

No. 25 Fresno State also moved back into the rankings.

OUT

gettyimages 1059789666 AP Top 25: Ohio State Up To No. 6 After Stomping Michigan

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Utah State (10-2) dropped out after losing to Boise State in a game that decided a spot in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State. The Aggies had reached No. 14.

Pittsburgh is out after losing to Miami. The Panthers had already clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference and will face No. 2 Clemson unranked and with a 7-5 record.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 7 teams (1, 4, 11, 12t, 16, 20, 22).

Big Ten — 4 (6, 8, 14, 21).

Big 12 — 4 (5, 9, 15, 24).

Pac-12 — 3 (10, 12t, 17).

ACC — 2 (2, 18).

Independent — 2 (3, 23).

Mountain West — 2 (19, 25).

American — 1 (7).

RANKED vs. RANKED

Conference championship weekend.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama, SEC championship Saturday in Atlanta. Winner goes to the playoff. Maybe the loser, too.

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, Big 12 championship Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Playoff and Sugar Bowl ramifications.

No. 17 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington, Pac-12 championship Friday in Santa Clara, California. Winner goes to the Rose Bowl.

gettyimages 1065225026 AP Top 25: Ohio State Up To No. 6 After Stomping Michigan

EVANSTON, IL – NOVEMBER 24: Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats passes against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ryan Field on November 24, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Illinois 24-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

No. 21 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Ohio State, Big Ten championship Saturday in Indianapolis. Playoff and Rose Bowl ramifications.

No. 25 Fresno State at No. 19 Boise State, Mountain West championship Saturday. Winner could end up in New Year’s Six bowl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s