  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, Northville

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP (AP) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will give a presentation on school threats, domestic violence and sexual assault kits during a town hall meeting in suburban Detroit.

The town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Northville Township Hall and is part of a series of meetings throughout Wayne County.

Worthy also is expected to discuss how her office operates and other topics like the use of body worn cameras, home invasions and the prosecutor’s newly formed Business Protection Unit.

Residents in the nearby communities of Northville, Plymouth, Plymouth Township, Canton Township, Livonia and Redford Township are invited to attend Thursday’s town hall.

Future meetings will be held in Detroit and other Wayne County communities.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s