ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (CBS Local) — An ailing Axl Rose tried to power through a Guns N’ Roses concert in Abu Dhabi Sunday night, but after 17 songs, he was too sick to go on.

“They’ve got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, ’cause I got sick today, I’ve been throwing up for about the last five hours,” the band’s lead vocalist told the audience at the beginning of the show. “So, instead of canceling I’m gonna do the best show we can do for you.”

The show did go on for about 17 songs of a typically 28-song set before the hard rock icons had to cut the gig short.

“Axl was severely ill,” lead guitarist Slash confirmed in a tweet. “But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We’ll see [you] again next time! Cheers!”

Bassist Duff McKagan tweeted that Rose was “beyond ill” and thanked the crowd for helping him pull off a “damn miracle.”

Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle…the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time! — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 25, 2018

Rose got on Twitter Tuesday to assure fans that he’ll be ready for the band’s next show on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, describing his “flu or whatever” as a “wild ride.”

Wanna thank All the fans, the band n’ every1 4 their concern n’ well wishes!🙏🏼 In Johannesburg w/plenty of time 2 b ready 4 the show!👍🏼This flu or whatever is a wild ride! Comes in waves. Ur ok till ur not!🤢 pic.twitter.com/gfbLR7YemW — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 27, 2018

The band’s “Not in This Lifetime” reunion tour has grossed more than $480 million since it began in April 2016, Billboard reports, with just two more dates left before it wraps up next month in Honolulu.