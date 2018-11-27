1. Buddy’s Pizza

PHOTO: ALLYSON E./ YELP

Topping the list is Buddy’s Pizza. Located at 22148 Michigan Ave. in Morley, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Dearborn, boasting four stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp.

After 72 years and 12 Michigan locations, Buddy’s continues to pride itself as Detroit’s “number one” destination for square pizza. Buddy’s has a wide selection of pizzas to choose from. Opt for The Henry Ford, topped with a blend of Motor City cheese, red onion, seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, blue cheese and tomato basil sauce. Or try the Detroiter, with cheese and pepperoni on top of tomato basil sauce, then sprinkled with shaved parmesan cheese and Buddy’s Sicilian spice blend. Buddy’s also serves sandwiches, burgers, salads and soup.

Yelper Joanna X. wrote, “This might be one of the best pizzas I’ve ever had. The crust was thick and chewy yet crispy at the edges. The lacy pieces of burnt cheese on the side make an amazing bite. The sauce to cheese ratio was perfect.”

2. Roman Village Cucina Italiana

PHOTO: ALICE C./ YELP

Next up is Salina’s Roman Village Cucina Italiana, situated at 9924 Dix Ave. With four stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant and wine bar, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

The family-owned Italian restaurant has been serving authentic Italian food since 1964. In addition to its hand-tossed pizzas, Roman Village Cucina Italiana also offers several pasta dishes, paninis, salads calzones and more. Look for pizzas like Antonio’s Special, boasting cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, bacon, onions and Italian sausage. Or opt for the Pizza Margareta — a thin crust pie with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella then drizzled with olive oil and fresh basil.

“There’s nothing better than the complimentary breadsticks that they serve hot and fresh,” Yelper Mousa K. said. “… The pizza is outstanding here; it has plenty of cheese and a delicious crust. Nothing beats their prices for the portions.”

3. Capri Italian Bakery

PHOTO: CAPRI ITALIAN BAKERY/ YELP

Woodworth’s Capri Italian Bakery, located at 4832 Greenfield Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews.

The Italian bakery specializes in pizza — topped with sauce made from scratch every day, focaccia, meatball subs and specialty breads. The pizza lineup includes a spinach feta tomato pie and a barbecue chicken option. Additional pizza topping include bacon, burger, jalapeños, artichokes, mushrooms and more. And patrons can add garlic, cheddar and onion bread on the side.

“The place does an incredible job of delivering fast, great tasting pizza to your palette,” Yelper John C. recently said. “The price is very cheap, and a great meal will cost you under six bucks.”

4. Elmhurst Tap Room

PHOTO: AL P./ YELP

Finally, there’s Elmhurst Tap Room, a Snow Woods favorite with four stars out of 50 reviews. Stop by 22057 Outer Drive to hit up the beer bar, which offers burgers, pizza and more, next time the urge strikes.

The restaurant began as a bar in 1948. It serves pizza, seafood dishes, ribs, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soup and side dishes. Grab a slice of The Elmhurst Special, piled high with pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and ground beef. Another option to look out for: the New York-style white pizza, which has olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and select seasonings.

Yelper Eva G. notes, “This is a long-time favorite of my husband and I. It’s half-off on pizza on Tuesdays, which is the best deal around. Their other food is very good as well, including the French onion soup, club sandwich and stuffed mushrooms.”

