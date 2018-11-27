Marijuana will be legal in Michigan in fewer than 10 days.

The Board of State Canvassers certified the results of the Nov. 6 election with a unanimous vote at its meeting Monday, Nov. 26.

The results showed that Proposal 1, the marijuana legalization initiative, passed with 56 percent of Michigan voters saying yes.

Under state law, Proposal 1 takes effect as the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act 10 calendar days after the election results have been certified. This means Dec. 6.

So what exactly will happen Dec. 6?

Here’s a look at what to know:

It will take time to be an up-and-running business in Michigan

Marijuana will be decriminalized in the state, but you won’t be able to purchase it just yet. It could take up to a year for state legislators and businesses to figure out the licensing aspect.

As an example, Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana legalization in their state in 2012, but it didn’t officially become legal to sell it until January 2014.

So what exactly is legal Dec. 6?

Adults over the age of 21 will be allowed to cultivate, possess and consume marijuana on Dec. 6, in the privacy of their homes.

Driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and remains illegal on Dec. 6.

How to buy marijuana

Adults will be able to purchase the allowed amount of marijuana from a licensed business (by the state) eventually. The initiative allows cities to decide if they want to allow these businesses in their municipality and several have already turned it down for the time being, such as Royal Oak, to study the potential impact.

The time frame for when businesses could obtain such a license is unclear. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs probably won’t be able to issue such licenses until 2019, some reports say.

Should you grow it yourself?

You will also be allowed to grow no more than 12 plants at your home. If you have a license you will be allowed to legally grow more.

