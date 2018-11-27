  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, health, Michigan, restaurant

A woman who reportedly found a cockroach in her soup refused to leave the popular metro Detroit restaurant until police came documented her situation, according to a report. Police were called to the Novi TGI Fridays on Crescent Boulevard on Nov. 18 as a group of ladies celebrating a birthday made a gross discovery.

The woman reportedly found the cockroach in her French onion soup and was then reportedly displeased that the manager couldn’t give her a formal complaint number regarding the incident.

The meal was comped, according to the Detroit Free Press, but the woman reportedly wanted it officially documented.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s