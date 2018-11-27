A woman who reportedly found a cockroach in her soup refused to leave the popular metro Detroit restaurant until police came documented her situation, according to a report. Police were called to the Novi TGI Fridays on Crescent Boulevard on Nov. 18 as a group of ladies celebrating a birthday made a gross discovery.

The woman reportedly found the cockroach in her French onion soup and was then reportedly displeased that the manager couldn’t give her a formal complaint number regarding the incident.

The meal was comped, according to the Detroit Free Press, but the woman reportedly wanted it officially documented.

