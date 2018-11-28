  • CBS 62 Live Video

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Eastern Michigan University is reinstating its women’s tennis team after a lawsuit filed by two former athletes.

The university announced in March that it was dropping softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and wrestling at the end of the spring season, but two former athletes sued, alleging Title IX laws banning sex discrimination were violated. The university had said the moves were made due to budget cuts.

A federal judge ordered a preliminary injunction in September, ruling that financial hardship is not a defense for a Title IX violation.

EMU said in a statement Tuesday it continues “to work productively with the plaintiffs and the court” — and that it has hired a tennis coach and is working to bring that sport back this spring.

The statement did not mention softball.

