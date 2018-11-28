You might be a fan of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — who isn’t? — but let’s be honest: You probably don’t want anything remotely close to his famous tree, a small, struggling sapling. You’d never hear the end of it at Christmas dinner. So if you’re in the market for a real tree, consider heading to one of the many great tree farms in Michigan.

If you can swing it, North Star Gardens in Wolverine, Mich. was recently named the single best Christmas tree farm in the state by the folks over at Good Housekeeping.

The magazine highlighted tree farms that offered more than just great pines. Many allow kids — or, you know, adults — to chat with Santa Claus. Others featured petting zoos, hayrides, face painting exhibits and seasonal treats. One even has its own fudge kitchen where customers can chow down on tasty candy canes and eggnog fudge as they select the perfect tree.

Here’s what Good Housekeeping had to say about our best tree farm:

“Bring your family over to North Star Gardens, where you can watch Christmas movies while sitting on haybales and sipping free hot cocoa.”

If that doesn’t suit your fancy, here are some other great options you can try, courtesy of the National Christmas Tree Association. The map allows you to filter the results as follows: “choose and cut tree farms,” “pre-cut trees,” “gift shops,” “hayrides and sleigh rides,” “petting zoos,” “santa visits” and school tours.” You can even click on the icon to see more information about a specific tree farm.

Runyans’ Country Tree Farm in Warren

Spartan Christmas Trees LLC In Livonia

Matthes Tree Farm in Monroe

Braun’s Tree Farm in Ann Arbor

Ryan’s Nursery in Ida

Blake’s Orchard in Armada

Rattalee Lake Tree Farm in Clarkston

