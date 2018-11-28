  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ford

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan board has approved tax breaks and other incentives the state says will create more than 4,500 jobs, including 2,500 at Ford Motor Co. as part of the automaker’s plan to renovate Detroit’s train depot and redevelop nearby properties for researching and developing self-driving vehicles.

The Strategic Fund board Tuesday authorized putting the Corktown properties into a Renaissance Zone, meaning Ford won’t pay $200 million-plus in property taxes over 30 years.

The board also approved $31 million in tax incentives for mobility company Aptiv to renovate a facility in Troy and hire 500 engineers and staff. Among other incentives authorized Tuesday is a $10 million grant for Samsung SDI Co. to put its first high-volume U.S. automotive battery pack manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills, creating more than 400 jobs.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s