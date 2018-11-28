CARY, N.C. (CBS Local) — A North Carolina father shot and wounded his son on Thanksgiving after a heated argument over NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, police said.

Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid, 51, is charged with shooting his 21-year-old son in the leg.

Valencia-Lamadrid, told police his family had just sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner at his home in Cary when two of his sons got into an argument about the athletes’ protest of racial injustice, according to search warrants obtained by CBS affiliate WNCN.

Valencia-Lamadrid told officers he retrieved a shotgun after his younger son, 21-year-old Esteban Marley Valencia, physically attacked his other son.

He said Valencia started throwing objects and hit him in the face with a water bottle, which caused him to squeeze the trigger and fire off a shot.

Valencia was shot in the hand and leg. He was treated at a nearby hospital and is said to be OK.

Valencia-Lamadrid was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is out of jail on bond.