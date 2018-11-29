DICKSON, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A police officer in Tennessee is being celebrated as an “angel” for helping deliver a baby on the side of a busy highway.

Bridgette Crumley, her husband, 3-year-old son, and mother-in-law were on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning to deliver her baby when they realized they weren’t going to make it in time.

“We were heading to the hospital when she just started coming out. My water didn’t even break,” Crumley told WZTV. “It was scary.”

The family pulled over by a car dealership on Highway 46 and called 911 for help.

When officers showed up, “the baby was half out,” Crumley said.

“All I see was lights,” Crumley told WKRN. “Then, I saw this woman come around to my side of the vehicle.”

That woman was Officer Sierra Reprogal with the Dickson Police Department.

“She looked at the baby crowning and instantly without hesitating, that woman grabbed this baby. I pushed, and she caught this baby,” Crumley said.

Baby Isabella was born at 2:22 a.m. in the front seat of her family’s minivan.

“It’s a miracle, I mean, God sent an angel to protect us,” Crumley said.

Grateful for the safe delivery, Crumley and her husband decided to give Isabella part of the officer’s name. They originally planned to name her daughter Isabella Marie Crumley. Now, it’s Isabella Sierra-Marie Crumley.